Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Applications 16.12.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.30.0

Only two weeks have passed since the last major update of the Chakra GNU/Linux repositories, which also happened to be the first for 2017, and now users of this distribution can install more up-to-date packages.

Chakra GNU/Linux is a powerful and user-friendly Linux OS originally based on the popular Arch Linux operating system, but using the latest KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment by default for new installations.

Developer Neofytos Kolokotronis announced earlier today the availability of the KDE Applications 16.12.1 software suite and KDE Frameworks 5.30.0 collection of add-on libraries for Qt 5 in the Chakra GNU/Linux stable repositories.

"The latest updates for KDE's Applications and Frameworks series are now available to all Chakra users, together with some other package upgrades," said Neofytos Kolokotronis . "It should be safe to answer yes to any replacement question by pacman."

All Chakra GNU/Linux users should update their systems immediately

Of course, the developers couldn't push a new update just for the KDE Frameworks 5.30.0 and KDE Applications 16.12.1, so they also updated Laptop Mode Tools to version 1.71, MariaDB to version 10.1.20, and Ruby to version 2.4.0.

Other new packages included in this new Chakra GNU/Linux update are the libinput 1.5.3 and libvncserver 0.9.11 libraries, as well as the xf86-input-libinput 0.23.0 drive for handling input devices like mice, touchpads, keyboards, etc.

To receive all goodies mentioned above, all Chakra GNU/Linux users should update their systems immediately. To update, simply open your favorite terminal emulator and run the following command.

sudo pacman -Syu

Yes, just like you do on an Arch Linux install. Please note that if you don't see any of these packages when running the above command, it means that the mirror you're currently using hasn't been syncronized with the main server.

Sometime it can take up to 24 hours for all Chakra GNU/Linux mirrors to be syncronized with the main server, so either switch to the main server or wait until tomorrow to update your machine(s).