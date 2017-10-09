Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.10 "Goedel" Released with KDE Plasma 5.10.5, Linux 4.12.4

If you're planning on trying out the Chakra GNU/Linux distribution, which is originally based on Arch Linux and built around the KDE desktop environment, you should know that there's a new installation image available to download.

Dubbed "Goedel" after the philosopher, mathematician, and logician Kurt Goedel, Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.10 was launched this past weekend as the most recent ISO image or installation medium of the Linux distro, packed full of updated technologies and core components for those who want to deploy the OS on new computers.

"This release keeps the codename Goedel in honor of the logician, mathematician and philosopher Kurt Goedel," says Neofytos Kolokotronis in the release announcement. "We take this opportunity to thank everyone that has contributed in making this happen, we greatly appreciate all your feedback and support."

What's new in Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.10 "Goedel"

Featuring the latest stable KDE Plasma 5.10.5 desktop environment, Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.10 "Goedel" comes with recent KDE software from the KDE Applications 17.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.38.0 suits, as well as the Calligra 3.0.1 office suite and the recently released Calamares 3.1.5 as default graphical installer.

The in-house built Heritage theme for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment was also updated in this release, receiving multiple improvements, especially for the logout screen and icons. Starting with this new ISO snapshot, Chakra GNU/Linux drops support for the AMD Catalyst graphics drivers.

On the other hand, it introduces support for the libglvnd4 graphics library, allowing users to use Bumblebee with both Intel and Nvidia drivers, as well as PRIME with Intel and Nouveau drivers. Updated video drivers include nvidia 384.59, nvidia 340.102, nvidia 304.135, xf86-video-ati 7.9.0, xf86-video-amdgpu 1.3.0, xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.15, and xf86-video-intel 2.99.917+770+gcb6ba2d.

Under the hood, the Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.10 ISO image runs the last maintenance update of the Linux 4.12 kernel series, version 4.12.4, the X.Org Server 1.19.3 display server, Mesa 17.1.5 graphics stack, systemd 231 init system, SDDM 0.15.0 display manager, and both Qt 5.9.1 and Qt 4.8.7 application frameworks.

Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.10 "Goedel" is available for download right now from our website or the official homepage of the distribution if you plan on reinstalling or deploy the Linux OS on new PCs. Otherwise, existing users should simply run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command to update their installations and receive the newest apps.