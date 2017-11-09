Canonical Wants You to Contribute to the Default Theme for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Ubuntu contributor Didier Roche has put out a call for the community to contribute to the default theme of the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system.

As you probably know, Didier Roche was the one to lead the huge migration task from the Unity 7 user interface to the GNOME Shell one during the development cycle of Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), the current stable release of Ubuntu.

During Artful cycle, the team lead by Didier Roche only managed to create a fork of the popular Dash-to-Dock extension for the GNOME Shell user interface that they call Ubuntu Dock, as well as some minor modifications to adapt their old Ambiance theme to the GNOME desktop environment.

But for Ubuntu 18.04, which will be the next long-term supported (LTS) series of the operating system, Canonical plans to deliver a brand-new desktop and icon theme for the GNOME desktop environment, and they need your help to make them the best in the business.

"Anyone can contribute (preferably via pull request on the projects we will create), however, in design, it’s always easier to have ideas than coming with concrete technical help," said Didier Roche. "The needs skills are either CSS (we’ll use SASS, more on that later) or C GTK theming. Also, Icon designers are more than welcome."

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS promises to be an exciting release

If you want to help the Ubuntu development team create the most astonishing desktop and icon theme for the next major Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and you met the skills mentioned above, you are free to join them and share your ideas on what you think Ubuntu 18.04 should look like.

The idea, as explained by Didier Roche, is to create a GTK+ theme from scratch, not based on any existing work, but use the upstream design from the GNOME Project as a starting point. All in all, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS promises to be an exciting release, and you can help make it better by contributing to its design.