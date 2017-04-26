Canonical Releases Snapcraft 2.29 Snap Creator Tool for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS & 17.04

Canonical's Sergio Schvezov released version 2.29 of Snapcraft, the open-source command-line utility developed by Canonical for Ubuntu Linux to allow application developers to package their apps as Snaps.

Snapcraft 2.29 comes about one month after the release of Snapcraft 2.28, and it's possible thanks to the contributions made by several developers, including Sergio Schvezov, Leo Arias, Joe Talbott, Colin Watson, Andy Li, Chris MacNaughton, Parameswaran Sivatharman, Christian Dywan, Celso Providelo, Kyle Fazzari, Facundo Batista, and Jumpei Ogawa.

There are changes all over, and among the ones worth mentioning here are support running from other operating systems, an improved retry strategy for GETs to Snappy Store, better push output, switch to the newer LTS version of Node.js for the nodejs plugin, along with support for the Yarn reliable and secure dependency management tool.

"Improvements were made to the way snapcraft (through python) finds libraries when using ctypes, this ensures a correct functioning of snapcraft across operating systems. Other improvements were made for snapcraft across operating systems to have correct fall back mechanisms to continue functioning," reads the release notes.

ARM64 (AArch64) arch added to the nightly tests

Among other changes implemented in the Snapcraft 2.29 release, we can mention that the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture was added to the nightly tests, the KDE Neon GNU/Linux distribution is now supported, the ant plugin was updated to honor proxy configuration, and the rust plugin can now set the RUSTFLAGS environment variable.

The catkin plugin has been updated to allow the creation of a completely valid environment, the name registration window limit test was updated as well, Launchpad is now used as the source for the compressed test snap during tests, and it looks like the location of the upstream retry autopkgtests script has been updated too.

Several other small fixes and documentation updates are also present in the Snapcraft 2.29 release, so make sure that you check out the full changelog below if you're curious to know what exactly was changed. In the meantime, you'll find Snapcraft 2.29 in the stable repositories of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), and Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus).