Calibre Open-Source eBook Management App Now Supports the New Nook Glowlight 3

A new update of the open-source and cross-platform Calibre ebook management software is now available for download, and it brings support for the new Nook Glowlight 3 e-reader.

Calibre 3.12 is out, and it introduces a driver for the new Nook Glowlight 3, a 6-inch e-reader with a Carta E-ink screen with touchscreen and color-changing front light. This means that you'll be able to connect your Nook Glowlight 3 e-reader to Calibre to sync e-books.

Furthermore, Calibre 3.12 now lets users specify extra file formats that the application doesn't support by default for wireless sending in the wireless driver, as well as to configure metadata fields that are displayed in the Book Details pop-up window by clicking on the "Configure" link at the bottom.

Improved news sources, bug fixes

Calibre 3.12 also improves the New Yorker and Geopolityka news sources, and fixes various issues reported by users since last week's Calibre 3.11 release, which brought support for Amazon's all-new Kindle Oasis waterproof e-reader. These include a regression for Linux systems that caused the application to fail to start on distributions not using the D-Bus session bus.

Additionally, there's a fix for a regression that caused clicking the "Clear" button in the main search bar to no longer re-apply the current search string until the user pressed the Enter key, as well as a fix for body font of the Browser Viewer component being overridden to Sans-Serif, affecting user stylesheet and book settings.

Last but not least, Calibre 3.12 improves sending of e-books via email. You can download Calibre 3.12.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website. We recommend all users to update to this version as soon as possible.