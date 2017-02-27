Calibre 2.80 Open-Source eBook Manager Supports Sideloading of KFX Files, More

Calibre developer Kovid Goyal is pleased to announce the availability of version 2.80 of his hugely popular, open-source and multi-platform ebook library management software.

Calibre 2.80 comes two weeks after Calibre 2.79 and appears to be a major release that introduces quite a bunch of new features and new news source, besides the usual bug fixes. The most significant addition is the ability to sideload KFX files that have been created using the third-party KFX plugin for Calibre.

Among other new features implemented in Calibre 2.80, we can mention the ability to drag and drop images, HTML and stylesheet files directly into the Edit Book component, allowing the insertion of relevant < link > and < img > tags, as well as the automatic addition of these files to the book.

Owners of Kobo e-Readers will be happy to learn the Calibre 2.80 adds support for the latest firmware. The list of new features continues with the introduction of the CTRL+F11 keyboard shortcut to allow us to display or hide the toolbars, and the addition of a bunch of new Belgian news sources.

Some other existing Belgian news sources were improved as well, along with the The Financial Times and The Atlantic ones, and it looks like Calibre 2.80 updates the spell check functionality of the Edit Book component to fill the suggested word box with the original word when there are no suggestions available.

Various bugs were fixed for PDF Output, e-mail delivery, and Viewer

As mentioned before, Calibre 2.80 contains a large number of bug fixes, most of which have been reported by users since Calibre 2.79 or a previous version. There are various bug fixes included in this new release for PDF Output, e-mail delivery, Viewer, save to disk, and Get Books functionalities.

The full changelog is attached below if you're curious to know what exactly has been changed in this new release of your favorite ebook manager app, and you can download Calibre 2.80 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website. Updating is recommended to all users!