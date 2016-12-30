Calibre 2.76 Open-Source eBook Library Management App Released with Bug Fixes

Today, December 30, 2016, Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced the release of a new maintenance update for his open-source and multiplatform e-book library management software, Calibre 2.76.

Calibre 2.76 is here only one week after the Calibre 2.75.1 release, but it doesn't look like it brings any new changes, only some bug fixes that have been reported by users lately from previous versions and improved news sources, including Buenos Aires Economico, Clarin, Telam, iProfesional, and La Prensa. As usual, the full changelog is attached below for your reading pleasure.

Among the issues resolved in Calibre 2.76, we can mention a patch for a regression in the E-book viewer component that could have broken the built-in e-book viewer on operating systems where the temp dir is a symlink, such as on Apple's Mac OS X, as well as a fix for a crash that occurred when running with assertions enabled in Qt.

Calibre now better handles certain EPUB2 files

The EPUB Input functionality was updated to handle certain EPUB2 files that specify a cover image through the < meta > tag instead of the < guide > one, thus making it possible to end up with a cover when they're converted to the PDF file format. There's also a fix for a PDF Output conversion failure with various documents whose first page has no renderable content.

Calibre 2.76 also improves the Reports tool of the Edit Book component to repair an error that occurred when attempting to right-click on items in the Links view, makes the "Sort by" menu work again on Mac OS X, and updates the Editor component to better handle various regular expressions in the Search tool. Download Calibre 2.76 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows platforms right now from our website.