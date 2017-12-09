Bodhi Linux 4.4 Released with Linux Kernel 4.13, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Bodhi Linux creator Jeff Hoogland announced on Friday the release and general availability of the Bodhi Linux 4.4 operating system.

Bodhi Linux 4.4 comes three months after the Bodhi Linux 4.3 release to add all the latest software updates and security patches from the repositories of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system. It's an incremental update that doesn't require you to reinstall your system.

"This is a normal update release and it comes three months after the release of Bodhi 4.3.1. Existing Bodhi 4.x.y users do not need to reinstall as the primary goal of this update release is to simply keep the current ISO image up to date," writes Jeff Hoogland in today's announcement.

Now powered by Linux kernel 4.13

Bodhi Linux 4.4 is powered by the Linux 4.13 kernel, which reached end of life last month, and includes up-to-date components like Enlightenment's EFL 1.19.1 library, the Ephoto 1.5 image viewer, and Terminology 1.1.0 terminal emulator. As you know, Bodhi Linux is built around the Enlightenment desktop environment.

Again, if you're using Bodhi Linux 4.3 or 4.3.1, there's no need to download the new ISO image, but only to make sure you have the latest updates installed from the default software repositories. That way you know you're running Bodhi Linux 4.4 and your computer is secure and safe.

However, if you want to reinstall for various reasons or deploy Bodhi Linux on new computers, you can download the Bodhi Linux 4.4.0 live ISO images right now through our web portal. The operating system is available for both modern 64-bit PCs and older 32-bit machines. A special AppPack ISO is available to download as well and includes extra apps for the 64-bit version of Bodhi Linux.