Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 Released with New Moksha "Arc Dark" Theme, Linux Kernel 4.8

Bodhi Linux developer Jeff Hoogland is announcing the availability of the Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 release of his popular Ubuntu- and Enlightenment-based computer operating system.

It's been exactly three months since Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 hit the streets with its Moksha 0.2.1 desktop environment, based on Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and using Enlightenment's EFL (Enlightenment Foundation Libraries) 1.18.1 along with the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel.

Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 is the first major update to the 4.x series of the Linux OS, rebasing the entire operating system on the Linux 4.8 kernel, which will soon hit the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS stable repositories, EFL 1.18.4, and an updated Moksha desktop with a brand-new "Arc Dark" theme that you can see in the screenshot gallery below.

"This release serves to package up the fixes for a few bugs that slipped through the cracks in the 4.0.0 release, as well as provided updated package sets for the install ISO images. Most notably these ISO images come with EFL 1.18.4, Linux Kernel 4.8, and a new Moksha Theme based on the 'Arc Dark' theme," said Jeff Hoogland.

Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 users need to manually install the newer kernel and theme

If you've been using Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 on your PC, you should have already received all the bugfixes and updated packages included in the Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 install mediums released today, but it looks like you'll need to manually install the newer Linux 4.8 kernel and the Moksha "Arc Dark" theme if you want to enjoy them too.

Of course, you can also download the Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 ISO images for either 64- or 32-bit systems right now from our website, along with a Legacy ISO that will allow you to deploy the Linux OS on older computers from 10 years ago. Torrents are also available on the official release announcement.