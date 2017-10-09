BlackBerry Motion Is Now Official with Android 7.1 and No Physical Keyboard

Only a few days after it leaked online, the Android-powered BlackBerry Motion smartphone was made official earlier today by BlackBerry at the GITEX 2017 event that takes place these days in Dubai, UAE.

At first glance, BlackBerry Motion appears to be a variant of the BlackBerry KEYone smartphone, but without a physical keyboard, which is a bit unusual for a BlackBerry phone. The device is powered by Google's Android 7.1 "Nougat" mobile OS and has some interesting specifications for a mid-range mobile phone.

Featuring a gorgeous 5.5-inch Full HD 1080p display with minimum bezels and an IP67 certified water-resistant design, BlackBerry Motion is using a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, a 12MP f/2.0 rear camera, a fingerprint reader, and a giant, non-removable 4,000mAh battery that should last all day long.

The octa-core Snapdragon chip runs at 2 GHz and the device is powered by an Adreno 506 graphics processor. microSD cards are supported up to 2TB, and the smartphone features an 8MP f/2.2 selfie camera with flash and 1080p/30 video recording. USB-C connectivity is provided as well, along with Wi-Fi 802.11ac/5GHz and Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

Running customized Android 7.1 designed for security and privacy

The best part of the BlackBerry Motion mobile phone launched today at GITEX 2017 is the customized Android 7.1 operating system, which was designed by BlackBerry with security and privacy in mind. It comes with all the apps you need for business users, because, after all, BlackBerry remains true to its roots.

Being launched at GITEX 2017 in Dubai, BlackBerry Motion will first to a few Middle Eastern markets, including UAE and Saudi Arabia, and it should be available later this year in other parts of the world with a price tag of about $460 USD. An Android 8.0 "Oreo" update is expected to be available for the Motion later this year as well.