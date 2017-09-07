BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking Distro Updated with More Than 50 New Tools

The developers of the BlackArch Linux operating system designed for ethical hacking and penetration testing purposes have released an updated installation medium, versioned 2017.08.30, based the latest Arch Linux snapshot.

BlackArch Linux 2017.08.30 is now considered the most advanced version of the installation medium, shipping with more than 50 new hacking tools and the Linux 4.12.8 kernel. The ISO snapshot also includes numerous updated BlackArch Linux in-house built tools and core components.

In addition, BlackArch Linux 2017.08.30 updates the menus of all supported window managers, including Openbox, Fluxbox, and Awesome to reflect the newly added tools, and it also updates the BlackArch Linux Installer to version 0.5.2, a release that adds various improvements and bugfixes.

strap.sh bug fixed

Apart from updating various packages, the BlackArch Linux developers managed to fix a bug in the strap.sh script by removing the 'http:' entry for the PGP public key server. The SHA1 checksum of strap.sh is now included in the BlackArch Linux Installer. Of course, all recently discovered security flaws were patched as well.

BlackArch Linux 2017.08.30 is available for download right now from the official website for both 64-bit and 32-bit systems, but please keep in mind that these images are intended for new installation only. The ISOs can be written on USB flash drives or CD discs. Existing BlackArch Linux users need not download the new ISO snapshot.

If you want to update your existing BlackArch Linux installations, all you have to do is to fire up your favorite terminal emulator or switch to the virtual console and run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command. Make sure that you always keep your BlackArch Linux computers up-to-date if you want to stay secure and safe from attacks.