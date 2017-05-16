Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 Xfce and MATE Spins Now Available for Download

Black Lab Software's Roberto J. Dohnert is informing us today about the availability for download of two new official spins of the recently released Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 operating system, with the Xfce and MATE desktop environments.

Announced last week, Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 has adopted GNOME 3 as default desktop environment for the main edition because it's based on Ubuntu Linux, and because Canonical decided to no longer develop its Unity user interface and move to GNOME instead.

Previous releases of Black Lab Linux shipped with multiple desktop environments, and if you take a look in the past, we can't help but notice that the GNU/Linux distribution offered a lot of editions with various popular desktop environments, including Xfce, GNOME, and KDE.

Introducing the Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 Xfce and MATE spins

Today, at the request of many users who either don't like the GNOME desktop or prefer a more lightweight alternative, Black Lab Software announces two more editions. Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 Xfce and Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 MATE are out now and available for download for 64-bit computers.

As expected, they contain the same packages that can be found in the main GNOME edition, such as the Linux 4.8 kernel from Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus), on which Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 is based, the latest LibreOffice 5.3 office suite and Mozilla Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) web browser.

Both Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 Xfce and MATE editions feature the KDE runtime libraries for supporting Qt apps out of the box, Evolution as default email, calendar and groupware client, as well as an intuitive dual-panel layout for a similarity between the various interfaces of the operating system.

Support for multiple filesystems is also present so that you can install either edition on a Btrfs, EXT4, XFS, or JFS partition. Both Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 Xfce and Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11 MATE Live ISO images are available for download for free, and you can check out the gallery below if you want to see them in action.