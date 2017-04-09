AV Linux 2017.4.9 Distro Is Aligned with the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" Repos

The development team behind the Debian-based AV Linux distribution targeted towards audio and video enthusiasts announced the release of AV Linux 2017.4.9.

Based on the repositories of the soon-to-be-released Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system, AV Linux 2017.4.9 introduces exciting new features and updated apps. The best new feature appears to be the all-new audio routing implementation by Hermann Meyer, based on JACK2 and PulseAudio sound systems.

"An updated 2017 ISO for AV Linux has been released, it features a new audio routing system, many refinements, and improvements and probably the most stable and functional collection of applications across the board to date," reads the forum announcement.

Ardour 5.8 and Mixbus 4.0.151 are now included

Among the changes integrated in AV Linux 2017.4.9, we can mention support for the GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 6 compiler, along with GCC 4.9.5, BitWig packaging compatibility for the JACK (Jack Audio Connection Kit) 2 sound server, new Spotify client, and MPV as default media player.

Both Ardour 5.8 and Mixbus 4.0.151 full-featured Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) apps are included in this new release of AV Linux, along with the libcairo fix for U-he plugins and a WinVST build for the 32-bit variant of the GNU/Linux distribution. Also included are Guitarix LV2 and LSP plugins, and AVL Drumkits LV2.

Moreover, AV Linux 2017.4.9 ships with the Cinelerra 5.1 video editing and compositing software, WineASIO to provide ASIO to JACK driver for both Wine development and stable releases, the GRUB Customizer tool for those who are dual-booting with another operating system, and gtkdialog (needed for some tools).

For compatibility reasons, AV Linux 2017.4.9 is using the native Wine versions from the Debian repositories if you want to run certain Windows apps. As expected, the entire base system was updated via the KXStudio repos. You can download the AV Linux 2017.4.9 Live ISO images right now from our website.