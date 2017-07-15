Automated Firmware Updates, New Installer Coming to System76's Ubuntu Laptops

System76, the computer reseller known for shipping laptops and desktop pre-loaded with the Ubuntu Linux operating system, posted an update on the work they're doing for the Pop!_OS distribution.

As you are aware, System76 is now developing their own Ubuntu-based distribution called Pop!_OS, which the company wants to ship by default on their computers. Just like Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), on which the first release of Pop!_OS will be based, System76 own distro will be using the GNOME desktop environment by default.

Right now the distro is in Alpha stages of development, but it looks like System76's development continues to add various improvements to Pop!_OS and the GNOME desktop environment, including enabling autodiscovery of URLs for CalDAV and CardDAV, which requires patching of the GNOME Calendar, GNOME Contacts, GNOME Online Accounts, and Evolution Data Server components.

And they also want to create a new installer that would take the user through multiple steps when he or she set ups the computer for the first time. For example, you'll first boot a live session of Pop!_OS, then you'll configure keyboard layout and language, run the Pop!_OS installer to configure drives and full disk encryption, and finally use GNOME Initial Setup for first boot user configuration.

"We’re considering writing a new installer for GNOME and any DE that features user setup separate from OS installation. The further we went down the Ubiquity path, the more it seemed over-complicated. We’re in the investigation phase but the idea is that installation consist of 4 steps," explains the company. "Again, just investigating. We’ll keep you posted."

Automated firmware updates coming to System76's laptops

Another cool thing that's coming to System76's laptops is automatic firmware updates, which will be implemented in the System76 Driver tool, prompting users when new updates are available. When interacting with this, users should be aware that everything will be done automatically (e.g. download the new firmware version, reboot the computer, install the firmware, restart again).

It would appear that this exciting change will be coming first to owners of System76's Galago Pro laptops to make them quieter by improving the fan curve, and making sure keyboard backlight settings are remembered after suspend and resume. Customers should expect the update in the next few weeks, so make sure that you have the system76 driver installed. In the meantime, System76 will be working hard on the official documentation for Pop!_OS.