Audacity 2.2 Open-Source Audio Editor Brings MIDI Playback, macOS Sierra Support

Audacity, the open-source and cross-platform audio editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems, has been updated this week to a new stable series, versioned 2.2.

Audacity 2.2 wants to be a notable release of the application, introducing some substantial changes, both internal and user-visible ones. Highlights include support for playing MIDI files, which appears to be fully automatic on Windows systems, but requires Linux and macOS users to use a software synthesizer program.

It also comes with not one, but four themes for its graphical user interface, along with the ability for advanced users to customize them. The GUI's menus are now better organized, and new help link buttons were implemented in multiple dialogs to help users learn how to use certain features through relevant manual pages.

macOS 10.12 Sierra now fully supported

Also new in the Audacity 2.2 series is full support for Apple's macOS 10.12 Sierra operating system, though we have hoped to see High Sierra support already, the ability to preserve as much of the recorded audio data as possible during recovery from full file system errors, which was greatly improved in this new stable release.

Other than that, the manual has been updated with new screenshots, as well as an extra layer of cross-references and hover texts. Lots of language translations were updates as well for this major release, which fixes approximately 200 bugs and annoyances since the Audacity 2.1.3 release.

You can find the full changelog attached below if you're curious to know what exactly was changed, fixed, or added in this release. In the meantime, you can download Audacity 2.2.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website, and update from Audacity 2.1.3 as soon as possible.