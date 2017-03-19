Audacity 2.1.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Adds New Scrubbing Features, Effects

The open-source and cross-platform Audacity audio editor has been updated recently to version 2.1.3, a maintenance update that adds various new features, effects, generators, but also some options and settings.

The biggest new feature of the Audacity 2.1.3 update appears to be support for the Windows 10 operating system, but it also looks like it improves Magic Mouse horizontal scroll and trackpad pinch support for macOS users.

As for the new features implemented in Audacity 2.1.3, we can mention the Scrub Ruler and Scrub Toolbar scrubbing options, the latter being disabled by default, a Distortion effect as a replacement for Leveller, and a new generator for Sample Data Import.

New options have been added for the Change Pitch and Change Tempo effects allowing users to use a higher quality, yet slower SBSMS algorithm ensuring lossless content and unchanged selection length.

Additionally, it appears that effects and edits will no longer be grayed-out when they are being paused during recording or playback. The Click Track generator has been renamed to "Rhythm Track" and it now features a new "Swing amount" control that can be used for an unequal beat duration.

Audacity Tour Guide is now available in the manual

A few interesting Timer Record features were added in this version, such as warnings to inform users that they're low on disk space and to not accidentally cancel the recording, as well as new options on completion, including Save and/or Export.

Among other changes implemented in the Audacity 2.1.3, we can mention that various menu items were changed, there's now an option to let users mix exporting MP3 files to mono, as well as a brand-new recording preference for naming recorded tracks.

Last but not least, the Alt+Right and Alt+Left keyboard shortcuts have been added to Move to Next Label and Move to Previous Label respectively. An Audacity Tour Guide is now available in the manual, along with the new features implemented in this release.

Download Audacity 2.1.3 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems from our website, and don't hesitate to check out the complete release notes for more details about the new changes. Audacity 2.1.3 comes fourteen months after the release of version 2.1.2.