Atom 1.22 Hackable Text Editor Introduces Performance and Usability Improvements

GitHub updated their open-source and cross-platform Atom hackable text editor to version 1.22, a monthly bugfix release that promises to add an extra layer of performance and usability improvements.

Atom 1.22 is here to address a long-standing performance issue for those who work with large projects. The issue was related to the spawning of Git processes that fetch the Git status, and it would apparently occur at times.

Additionally, Atom 1.22 updates the autocomplete-plus default provider to compute suggestions natively, as well as on a standalone thread, and makes it easier for users to find the bracket that corresponds to the one located under your mouse cursor.

"It’s now easier to find the bracket corresponding to the one under your cursor if you enable the new setting in the bracket-matcher package, which highlights the line number for the corresponding bracket," said Katrina Uychaco in the release announcement.

Also, it looks like Atom 1.22 prevents the scroll position of the markdown preview to reset itself to the top when saving a long markdown document. Other than that, it updates several of the bundled language grammar packages.

Atom 1.23 to bring URI handling and commandRegistry improvements

As usual with any new stable release of the Atom hackable text editor, GitHub pushes the next version into beta. Atom 1.23 Beta is now ready for public testing, promising CommandRegistry improvements and better compatibility with external Git tools.

Atom 1.23 will also implement support for packages to register a URI handler function allowing users to access URIs like atom://package-name/ in the app, and it promises to add several performance improvements to the editor component.

You can download both Atom 1.22 and Atom 1.23 Beta for GNU/Linux, as well as macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website. Atom 1.22 is a recommended update for all users running the stable version of GitHub's hackable text editor.