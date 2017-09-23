ASUS Launches Its Thinnest and Lightest Flippable Chromebook, the Flip C101

ASUS announced a new Chromebook on its website, the Flip C101, which is a smaller and lightweight version of the C302 model. Featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, the all-new Chromebook is priced at only $299 in the US.

Powered by a Rockchip RK3399 Quad-Core 2.0 GHz processor, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 provides users with fast and efficient performance thanks to its 4GB RAM and 16GB internal flash storage. It features a 360-degree display with multi-touch support, allowing you to transform it into a tablet, which is ideal because of its super lightweight design.

"From note taking in class to sharing videos with friends at a local coffee shop to pulling all-nighters, the ASUS Chromebook C101PA lets you communicate, share and play in a variety of ways," says ASUS. "Flip the C101PA into notebook mode and use its full keyboard and large touchpad with multi-finger gesture support to research and write that important thesis paper."

Access millions of Android apps on Chromebook Flip C101 from ASUS

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 weights only 2 pounds, and it's 0.6 inches thick. It can be used online and offline, and it will start up in only a few seconds thanks to Google's latest Chome OS operating system for Chromebooks. As with many Chromebooks, the battery will last up to 10 hours and even more in some cases, depending on the workload you throw at it.

ASUS says that its Chromebook Flip C101 is one of world’s thinnest and lightest flippable Chromebooks, and the best part is that it let you access millions of Android app via the Chrome Web Store. You can pre-order one in the US starting next week from ASUS' online store, and you'll also receive 100GB of free Google Drive storage for 2 years.