ASUS Launches Chromebook Flip C213 as Ultimate Future-Proof Education Computer

ASUS, the Taiwanese computer and phone hardware and electronics company, announced the Chromebook Flip C213 as an ultimate future-proof education computer for IT in schools.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is designed from the group up for kids in elementary schools as it's built tough so that it can resist accidental drops and other impacts. To achieve this goal, ASUS has put a protective, military-grade rubber that uses reinforced nano-molding technology around the laptop's all four exterior edges and corners.

"Dropping a laptop at school or home is a major problem as components can be damaged, affecting functionality or breaking it completely," says ASUS on the product's page. "Well, fear not, as the C213’s best-in-class drop test from 3.9 feet ensures that critical components are protected. So next time it falls, simply pick it up, blow the dust off, and continue using it."

Apart from being built tough, ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is built smart, which means that it comes with several features you won't find in any other Chromebook. For starters, the Linux-based laptop has an intuitive touch learning display and stylus that kids will love at first sight. The EMR pen is optional though, but together with the smart touch display offers a unique way for K-12 students to interact with C213.

360-degree flip versatility provides students with multiple viewing modes

As its name suggests, ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 has a flip screen that can be flipped in multiple ways, including a 360-degree flip, which transforms the laptop into a tablet, an 180-degree flat-bed flip for a fully open Chromebook, as well as the traditional stand, tent, and laptop viewing modes. The Chromebook can be flipped from 0 to 360 degrees so that it fits in any situation.

All these viewing modes make reading, studying and group discussions easier than ever, no matter if you're using the Chromebook in the classroom, at home, or outside exploring the world around you. Under the hood, ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 boasts an Intel Celeron Dual-Core N3350 1 GHz processor with 2Mb Cache that has a boost function up to 2.4 GHz, 4GB RAM, and an integrated Intel HD graphics card.

It apparently comes in two variants, one with an 11.6-inch (16:9) LED backlit HD+ (1366x768) 60Hz anti-glare touchscreen with 50% NTSC and another one with a glare touchscreen with 45% NTSC. A 32GB eMMC flash storage will keep your files safe and secure, protected by Google's latest Chrome OS Linux-based operating system designed for Chromebooks.

The battery of ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 can last as long as 12 hours or even more, depending on what you're doing with it. It also comes with two cameras, a 1MP HD camera on the front and a 5MP on the back, integrated Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac(2x2), built-in Bluetooth 4.0, two Type A USB 3.0 ports, two Type C USB 3.0 ports, a micro SDXC card reader, built-in stereo 2W speakers and microphone.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C213

