Ardour 5.9 Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation Released with More Improvements

Ardour developer Paul Davis is announcing today the release of yet another maintenance update to his powerful, free, open-source and cross-platform DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) program.

Ardour 5.9 includes several months of changes and improvements made since the previous stable update of the application, and among some notable accomplishments we can mention support for the Presonus Faderport 8 control surface, MIDI enhancements, state serialization and redraw optimizations.

"Among other things, some significant optimizations were made to redraw performance on OS X/macOS that may be apparent if you are using Ardour on that platform. There were further improvements to tempo and MIDI related features and lots of small improvements to state serialization," reads today's announcement.

Ardour now supports VST effSetBypass plugins

Lots of improvements are also included in Ardour 5.9 for scripting, tempo, control surfaces support, and plugins, and those that caught our attention are new "Ramp to Next" and "Continue" options to the Tempo Marker menu, note name editing support in the MIDI List Editor, and support for the VST effSetBypass plugin.

MIDI maps were added for Korg Studio, Arturia KeyLab 49, and Alesis QX25, the Korg Nano Kontrol2 MIDI map has been updated, it's now possible to disable blinking of alert buttons, and the Audio Setup dialog was improved. Numerous bug reported by users since Ardour 5.6 or a previous version were also addressed.

Other than that, the OSC surface received a bunch of improvements, and the Japanese and German language translations were updated. We've attached the entire changelog below if you're curious to know what exactly was changed in this new stable update, which you can download for GNU/Linux operating systems right now via our website, as well as macOS and Microsoft Windows from official homepage.