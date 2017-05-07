Arch Linux-Based Apricity OS GNU/Linux Distribution Is Now Officially Dead

We're extremely sorry to inform our readers that the team of developers behind the Apricity OS has ceased the development of the Arch Linux-based operating system.

We were the first to introduce you guys to Apricity OS about 20 months ago, on the 6th of September, 2015, and, shortly after, the GNU/Linux distro become hugely popular among those who wanted to install an Arch Linux-based operating system on their personal computer with an easy-to-use graphical interface.

Apricity OS became so popular also because of its gorgeous looks and intuitive desktop functionality, which was first backed by the GNOME desktop environment, and later by KDE, Xfce, and Cinnamon. Begin based on the software repositories from Arch Linux, Apricity OS always gave users the latest package versions.

However, as all good things must come to an end, it would appear that the small team of developers behind the Apricity OS distribution no longer has time to develop their beloved operating system, but they are encouraging users to continue to use Linux on the desktop and explore its potential.

"Like all good things, Apricity OS must come to an end," reads the announcement on the official website. "We hope that your time using our operating system has been enjoyable, and that you continue to explore using Linux in the future. [...] But unfortunately, we no longer have time for its required upkeep."

Apricity OS users will no longer receive updates

Those of you running the Apricity OS distro on their desktops or laptops might wonder what will happen next, so let us tell you that you will no longer receive security updates for the software already installed. However, it might be possible to switch to the Arch Linux repositories if you want to receive updates in the future.

But the Apricity OS team will no longer provide feature enhancements for the distribution, nor release new ISO snapshots. As of the moment of writing, Apricity OS is officially dead and no one claimed to fork it or continue its development. We'll end by thanking Sopan Patil for informing us about this.