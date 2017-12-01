Arch Linux 2017.12.01 Now Available to Download as the Last ISO Snapshot in 2017

Fans of the lightweight and highly customizable Arch Linux operating system would be happy to learn that a new ISO snapshot has been made available to download this past weekend.

Arch Linux 2017.12.01 is out, and it's the last ISO snapshot of the acclaimed GNU/Linux distribution to be released in 2017. Still powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.13 series, namely version 4.13.12, Arch Linux 2017.12.01 brings all the updates that have been released during the entire month of November 2017.

While Arch Linux is already powered by the latest Linux 4.14 LTS kernel as of December 3, 2017, unfortunately, the last ISO snapshot of 2017 is using the Linux 4.13 kernel, which reached end of life last month. This means that you'll still have to upgrade the kernel when installing the distro using the Arch Linux 2017.12.01 ISO image.

Only for those who want to reinstall or deploy Arch Linux on new PCs

As with any new ISO snapshot of the rolling operating system, Arch Linux 2017.12.01 is here only for those who want to reinstall or deploy Arch Linux on new computers. Existing Arch Linux users don't need to download anything, just run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator to update their installations.

We remind those downloading Arch Linux 2017.12.01 that it's only supported on 64-bit hardware. Unfortunately, 32-bit support is no longer available, so you'll have to use a fork like ArchLinux32 if you want to install Arch Linux on an old computer from 10-15 years ago, though you won't receive official support from the Arch Linux devs.

To install Arch Linux using the official ISO image, you need to write it first to a USB flash drive or burn it to a CD/DVD, or mount it as an ISO file. Also check out our "A Beginners' Guide to Installing Arch Linux" if you're new to Arch Linux and want to install the distribution on your personal computer.