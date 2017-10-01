Arch Linux 2017.10.01 ISO Snapshot Is First to Be Powered by Linux Kernel 4.13

After a long wait, fans of the lightweight and highly customizable Arch Linux operating system can finally install the latest Linux 4.13 kernel series on their installations, directly from the stable software repositories.

The latest kernel version available for installation from the Arch Linux repos is Linux 4.13.4, while the recently released Linux 4.13.5 kernel is already in the "Testing" repository. The good news is that with every new Linux kernel release, chances are your unsupported hardware will now be supported in Arch Linux.

Each month, the Arch Linux devs release an up-to-date ISO snapshot, or installation image, designed to let newcomers install the operating system on their personal computers, but also aimed at those who want to reinstall Arch Linux without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories.

Arch Linux 2017.10.01 is now available to download

And this month is no different, as the Arch Linux 2017.10.01 ISO snapshot is now available to download, shipping with all the updates and security patches that have been released through the official channels during the entire month of September 2017. Best of all, it's the first installation image to be powered by the Linux 4.13 kernel.

The ISO image helps you install Arch Linux from scratch if you either write it on a USB flash drive, burn it to a CD or DVD, or mount it as an ISO file. But please note that it's intended for new installations only, as all existing Arch Linux users need to run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator or virtual console to update their installations.

If you've wanted to install Arch Linux on your personal computer, now it's the best time as you can download the Arch Linux 2017.10.01 ISO image with Linux kernel 4.13 from the official website or via our web portal. We also provide a beginner's guide to installing Arch Linux if you get stuck during the installation process, and you can always rely on the famous Arch Linux Wiki for any other issue.