Arch Linux 2017.08.01 Available to Download as First ISO Powered by Linux 4.12

A new month, a new ISO snapshot of the popular and lightweight Arch Linux operating system surfaces, bringing us fresh packages and all of last month's security patches for easy deployment on new computers.

Arch Linux 2017.08.01 has been released, and it's now available for download if you want to reinstall your Arch Linux OS for various reasons or deploy the GNU/Linux distribution on new PCs without going through all the hustle of download hundreds of updates from the official repositories after the installation.

And if you're wondering what's included in the Arch Linux 2017.08.01 ISO snapshot, we can tell you that it's the first to be powered by a kernel from the latest Linux 4.12 series, specifically Linux kernel 4.12.3, though Linux kernel 4.12.4 is already in the stable repos and Linux kernel 4.12.5 should be there too soon.

Existing Arch Linux users need only to update their installations

Of course, the Arch Linux 2017.08.01 ISO snapshot release also ships with all the updates that have been released during the entire month of July 2017, so you won't have to fetch them again when installing the OS using the new ISO images, which only support 64-bit architectures and have only 516MB in size.

Arch Linux being a rolling operating system means that existing users need only to update their installations if they want to receive all these updated components. To update your Arch Linux installation, simply open a terminal emulator and run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command.

You can download Arch Linux 2017.08.01 right now from the official website, as well as via our web portal, and don't hesitate to follow our in-depth tutorial on how to install the Linux-based operating system if you're new to Arch Linux. Also, make sure to visit the Arch Wiki for any issue you may encounter.