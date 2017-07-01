Arch Linux 2017.07.01 Is Now Available for Download, Uses Linux Kernel 4.11.7

It's that time of the month again when the developers of the popular Arch Linux operating system release a refreshed, up-to-date installation medium of their GNU/Linux distribution.

That's right, Arch Linux 2017.07.01 has been released, and it's now available for download from the official homepage of the OS, including all the security and software updates that have been released during the entire month of June 2017 through the repositories. This new version is using updated kernel and graphics stacks based on Linux 4.11.7 and Mesa 17.1.4 respectively.

As expected, Arch Linux 2017.07.01 is only available for 64-bit (amd64) hardware architectures, as support for new 32-bit installations is no longer available through the ISO image. Because of this, the image now weighs only 510MB in size, which means it's a light download for users too. It you plan to install Arch Linux, don't hesitate to follow our in-depth tutorial for beginners.

Intended for new installations only

As with any new Arch Linux ISO snapshot, the Arch Linux 2017.07.01 image is intended for new installations only, highly recommended to those who planned on reinstalling their Arch Linux operating system because it will save them hundreds of download updates, as well as to people wanting to deploy the OS on new PCs or install it for the first time.

The Arch Linux 2017.07.01 ISO is a hybrid image, which means that it can either be burned to a CD disc or written on a USB flash drive using a special utility, such as GNOME's Disks, or the dd command. It's also possible to mount it as an ISO file. Existing Arch Linux users don't need to download the ISO, just update their installations using the "sudo pacman -Syu" command.