Arch Linux 2017.06.01 Is Now Available to Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 4.11

Arch Linux fans or those trying to discover the powerful GNU/Linux distribution should be aware of the fact that there's a new ISO snapshot out there packed with all of the latest software versions and technologies.

Arch Linux 2017.06.01 arrived to replace last month's Arch Linux 2017.05.01 ISO snapshot, which means that it includes all the updates that have been pushed to the stable software repositories of the operating system from May 1 until June 1, 2017. Best of all, Arch Linux 2017.06.01 is powered by the Linux 4.11 kernel series.

Linux kernel 4.11.3 is the latest point release and is included in Arch Linux 2017.06.01, which means that users will benefit from greater hardware support and top-notch security features. Since it's now only available for 64-bit computers, the ISO image remains under 500 MB in size.

Released for those who want to reinstall or deploy Arch Linux on new PCs

As usual with any new ISO snapshot of Arch Linux, it is here only for those who plan on reinstalling their existing Arch Linux installations because of whatever reasons, or for those who want to install the operating system on new computers. Arch Linux 2017.06.01 is not for those who have a healthier installation.

If you're using Arch Linux and everything runs smoothly, all you have to do is make sure you have the latest updates installed. To do that, simply open a terminal emulator and run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command. Because a new kernel is available, you'll have to reboot your machine after installing it.

Arch Linux is a very robust and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution that follows a rolling release model, which means that you install once and receive updates for all components until you decide to reinstall. More details about the OS can be found on its official website, from where you can also download Arch Linux 2017.06.01.