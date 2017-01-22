Arch Anywhere ISO Lets You Install a Fully Custom Arch Linux System in Minutes

Meet Arch Anywhere, a new open-source project created by developer Dylan Schacht to help Arch Linux newcomers install the powerful and modern Linux-based operating system on their personal computers, or a virtual machine.

Arch Linux is an open-source, lightweitght and highly customizable computer operating system that follows a rolling release model for its updates and security patches, allowing users to transform new installations into anything they want, such as state-of-the-art server or reliable workstation. But installing Arch Linux is not for everyone!

Arch Anywhere has been on the market for a few months now, since its initial release last year on September 13. It's distributed as a dual-arch ISO image that you can write on a USB flash drive or DVD disc, just like the official Arch Linux installation medium, but includes a simple menu system for installing the GNU/Linux distribution in minutes.

Thanks to an automated install script, you'll now be able to deploy a fully custom Arch Linux system with a couple of mouse clicks in a few minutes. As mentioned above, the Arch Anywhere ISO is compatible with virtual machines too, if you don't have the necessary disk space to install the OS, or just want to experiment with Arch Linux.

"Every aspect of the install, from partitioning the drive to installing a desktop, and extra software is taken into consideration, leaving you with a fully bootable Arch Linux system, your favorite desktop and programs from the official Arch Repos included. Install Arch Anywhere, regardless of your level of experience," reads the official website.

Supports multiple languages, UEFI installs, built-in Arch Linux Wiki

The Arch Anywhere ISO image comes with support for multiple languages, allowing you to install Arch Linux for your native language, and it supports modern UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) machines. Being offered as a dual-arch image, both 32-bit (i686) and 64-bit (x86_64) platforms are supported at this time.

Also included in the Arch Anywhere ISO is an up-to-date duplicate of the Arch Linux Wiki, a powerful documentation system that will help you resolve any problem you'll encounter with the operating system. The "arch-wiki" command will allow you to search the Arch Linux Wiki directly from the terminal.

The latest version, Arch Anywhere 2.2.5, is now available for download, and it's a dream come true for many Linux beginners that wanted to install Arch Linux and failed in the past. Don't hesitate to visit the official website for more details about this project, and to keep up with the latest releases.