Latest Cinnamon Release Lands in Antergos, but Read This Before Updating Python

Antergos users have been informed this past weekend about the upcoming availability of a new Cinnamon desktop environment update, which brings compatibility improvements with Python 3.6.

We reported earlier that Cinnamon 3.2.8 is out as the latest stable version of the modern and responsive desktop environment developed by the Linux Mint project, and it looks like it contains better support for Python 3.6, the newest major release of the Python language, which contains dozens of optimizations and new features.

While Cinnamon 3.2.8 is already available upstream, in the Linux Mint 18.1 "Serena" software repositories, implementing it in other GNU/Linux distribution will require Python 3.6 to be installed as well. The Antergos developers have already warned their users about the change, urging them not to update Python until Cinnamon 3.2.8 lands.

"Changes in Python 3.6 require Cinnamon to be updated. The necessary changes to Cinnamon’s code have already been made upstream. An update to the Cinnamon package will be available in the antergos repo this weekend. We recommend holding off on updating Python until such time you also see an update available for Cinnamon," said the devs.

It's safe to update your Cinnamon desktop in Antergos

The issue appeared to have been closed at the moment of writing this article, so it should now be safe to upgrade both the Python and Cinnamon packages in your Antergos distribution. However, if you haven't updated your installation these past few days, please verify first if Cinnamon 3.2.8 and Python 3.6.0 are both present in the repos.

If so, update them and reboot your computer. After the restart, everything should work fine, and you'll enjoy the latest Cinnamon desktop environment with Python 3.6 support on your modern, elegant and powerful Antergos operating system based on Arch Linux. Antergos follows a rolling release model, which means that it always gets the latest software releases.