Android Wear 2.0 Update Is Coming Soon to ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3, Says ASUS

If you're a smartwatch owner and you choosed one that's powered by Google's Android Wear operating system, then you need to run the latest Android Wear 2.0 update.

While Google launches Android Wear 2.0 back in February, not all the Android Wear-based smartwatches on the market received the major update. Android Wear 2.0 begin rolling out to most of the supported one around April, but some were still left out, including the very popular ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 from ASUS.

Moto 360 Sport owners also didn't receive the Android Wear 2.0 update, but we have some good news today for those using ASUS ZenWatch 2 or ZenWatch 3, as the Taiwanese computer hardware and electronics company recently said on Twitter that Android Wear 2.0 is currently in the approval process for the ZenWatch 3.

ZenWatch 2 owners to get the Android Wear 2.0 update in July and August

As for the owners of the ZenWatch 2 smartwatch, ASUS Germany replied on Twitter that they should expect to receive the Android Wear 2.0 update in July for the ZenWatch 2 WI501Q model and around the month of August for the ZenWatch 2 WI502Q variant.

A Reddit user also shared recently details about the Android Wear 2.0 update for the ZenWatch 3, which come from the support page of ASUS Germany, where it says that the update is to be expected in the week between July 4 and July 11, so fingers crossed for it not to be delayed, again.

If you're wondering what you're missing, let us tell you that Android Wear 2.0 brings a whole host of new features, and the biggest changes are Android Pay support, Google Assistant, standalone apps, a standalone Play Store, custom watch faces, the long-anticipated material design for the interface, and much more.