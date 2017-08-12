Android-Based RaspAnd OS Updated for Raspberry Pi 3 with Google Play Support

After announcing the latest build of his Ubuntu-based RaspEX Linux distro for Raspberry Pi 3 and 2 SBCs, GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton now informs Softpedia about the release of RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 170805.

It's been two months since Arne Exton's RaspAnd received an update, and the latest build is here to finally make Google Play Store work, allowing users to install various of the supported Android apps on their Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers.

"I have finally managed to make a version of RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 (for Raspberry Pi 3), which has GAPPS installed and Google Play store working," said Arne Exton. "The video performance is generally much better than in previous versions and the screen flickering is (almost) gone."

Run Google's Android 7.1.2 Nougat mobile OS on your Raspberry Pi 3

As its name suggests, RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 lets you run Google's Android 7.1.2 Nougat mobile operating system on your Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computer. Unfortunately, it's not compatible with previous Raspberry Pi models as Android Nougat requires quite a lot of hardware power.

As for the pre-installed apps, RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 170805 comes with Kodi 17.3 media center, Spotify TV 1.4.0, Google Play Games 5.2.25, Gmail 7.4.23, Aptoide TV 3.2.3, ES File Explorer 4.1.6.7.4, Google Chrome 59.0.3071, YouTube 1.3.11, as well as the GAPPS package that lets you access various of Google's apps and services.

The developer has informed us that YouTube video playback quality is almost perfect in RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 170805, but recommends users not to upgrade to version 2.00.18 as you'll lose video quality. If you upgrade by accident, you should uninstall YouTube 2.00.18 immediately.

RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 170805 is available for download as a free update for all existing users, but it will cost you $9 USD (~€7.5) to purchase a new image, which you can install on an SD card from Windows using the win32 disk imager utility, or on a GNU/Linux operating system. More details on the official website.

Google Play Store running

Kodi 17.3 running Popcornflix

YouTube running