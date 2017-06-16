Android-Based RaspAnd Linux OS for Raspberry Pi 3 Gets Better Video Performance

Developer Arne Exton is today informing us about the availability of an updated build of his Android-Based RaspAnd operating system for Raspberry Pi 3 and Raspberry Pi 2 single-board computers that adds various improvements.

It's been a week since we talked here about Build 170605 of RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2, and Build 170616 is here today to replace the previous ones by adding some of the latest software applications and technologies. First of all, RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 170616 comes with better video performance.

"A new version of RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 is ready. Most important change: YouTube works very well," says Arne Exton in the release announcement. "The video performance in RaspAnd Build 170616 is generally much better than in build 170605. Example of perfect video quality while running YouTube."

Firefox 54.0 has been installed by default

Probably the second most important change of the new RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 build is the inclusion of Mozilla's latest Firefox 54.0 web browser, the first release to use multiple content processes for better usage of the system resources. Of course, RaspAnd remains based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

Also included is the GAPPS package that gives users access to the Google Play Services, but not Google Play Store, the latest Kodi 17.3 media center, Aptoide TV 3.2.1, Spotify TV 1.2.0, Google Play Games 3.9.08, Gmail 7.4.23, ES File Explorer Pro 1.0.8, Rotation Control Pro 1.1.2, and Clash of Clans 9.24.9.

RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 170616 is available for download for free if you already own a Nougat-based version of the operating system, but newcomers will have to buy the latest version from developer's website for the sum of $9 USD. Check out the gallery below to see RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 in action!

Spotify running

Aptoide TV running