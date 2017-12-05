Android 8.1 Oreo Officially Released for Supported Pixel and Nexus Devices

A bit early than expected, Google seeded today the final Android 8.1 Oreo software update to supported Pixel and Nexus devices, also releasing the binary images for those who want to update manually.

After announcing earlier the upcoming availability of the Android 8.1 Oreo software update for all supported Pixel and Nexus devices, Google now released the factory images for Nexus 5X (bullhead), Nexus 6P (angler), Pixel C (ryu), Pixel (sailfish), Pixel XL (marlin), Pixel 2 (walleye), and Pixel 2 XL (taimen) devices.

Android 8.1 is the first point release to the Android 8 Oreo stable series of Google's mobile operating system powered by the Linux kernel, and it's also rolling out today to the aforementioned Pixel and Nexus devices, though, as with any incremental update, it will take a few days to arrive to all users worldwide running Android 8.0 Oreo.

What's new in Android 8.1 Oreo

Google is bringing a lot of new stuff to Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P owners with the Android 8.1 Oreo software update, including a proper Oreo easter egg, a Google Search bar placed under the dock, a slightly transparent Quick Settings menu, as well as a new "At a Glance" widget on top for the Calendar and Weather info.

Moreover, Android 8.1 Oreo adds light and dark themes that turn on automatically based on the home screen wallpaper you are currently using. Basically, Google added the Pixel 2 experience to Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P devices, and it also added an option to allow users to activate the hidden image chip in Pixel 2 devices.

After activating Pixel 2's Pixel Visual Core chip via the new developer option, users will be able to capture HDR+ photos with the official Camera app or any other photo app that uses the Android Camera API. Also, Google is addressing the burn-in display issues reported by Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL customers last month.

Last but not least, Android 8.1 Oreo includes all the security fixes that Google released earlier today for all supported Android 8.0 Oreo devices with December's Android Security Patch. Therefore, make sure to update your Pixel or Nexus device to Android 8.1 Oreo as soon as possible via the OTA update system or manually by downloading the factory images.