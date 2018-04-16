> >
Softpedia Homepage  

Android 8.1 Oreo Is Finally Rolling Out to OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 Owners

The rollout could take a few days to arrive worldwide

Apr 16, 2018 17:40 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus released over the weekend the long-anticipated Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1.0 software update for owners of OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices.

After being in beta testing during the past several months, OnePlus' OxygenOS 5.1.0 for OnePlus smartphones based on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system is now finally available for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices, bringing the Android Security Patch for April 2018 and many other improvements and exciting features.

"For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5T, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and, as always, we look forward to hearing your continued feedback," said OnePlus in the forum announcement.

What's new in OxygenOS 5.1.0 for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

Besides rebasing the base system on the most recent Android OS release, Android 8.1 Oreo, the OxygenOS 5.1.0 software update adds full-screen gesture support on OnePlus 5T devices, introduces category tags in application drawer's search section, along with the ability to automatically name folders based on the respective category.

The Gaming mode was improved as well as OnePlus added various new optimizations like power saving and the ability to pause adaptive brightness during gameplay. Additionally, a new network boost feature is now available in OxygenOS 5.1.0 to prioritize networks for games.

It also comes with all the new features and improvements of Android 8.1 Oreo, including a battery level indicator for connected Bluetooth devices, better detection of malicious URLs in Safe Browsing mode, and the ability to disable the fingerprint reader when multiple attempts or unregistered fingerprints are detected.

As expected, OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS 5.1.0 software update to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users worldwide via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates. However, you should keep in mind that the rollout is, as always, incremental, which means that it would take a few days to arrive for all users.

Related Stories

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Features World’s Highest ISO Sensitivity Video Recording

The phone offers ISO51200 for photos and ISO12800 for video

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Features World’s Highest ISO Sensitivity Video Recording
Google Is Enabling DNS over TLS in Android P for Better Protection and Privacy

Will be enabled by default for every new connection

Google Is Enabling DNS over TLS in Android P for Better Protection and Privacy
Samsung Announces $200 Android Smartphone Without Internet Connectivity

The Galaxy J2 Pro lacks data and Wi-Fi support

Samsung Announces $200 Android Smartphone Without Internet Connectivity
Google Says Its Upcoming Fuchsia OS Is Not Linux, Uses Zircon Kernel

Fuchsia might replace both Android and Chrome OS

Google Says Its Upcoming Fuchsia OS Is Not Linux, Uses Zircon Kernel

Fresh Reviews

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review

A combination that will quickly win you over

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)
Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review

A great set up for gamers that want complete autonomy

Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review
World of Warriors Review (PS4)

Some games are better to remain on their original platform

World of Warriors Review (PS4)

Latest News

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4093117 and KB4093120

New updates for Windows 10 version 1703 and 1607

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4093117 and KB4093120
Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.10 with Fix for KDE Plasma Hang, More Bug Fixes

Addresses all the critical patch updates for April 2018

Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.10 with Fix for KDE Plasma Hang, More Bug Fixes
Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" to be released in mid-2019

Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"
You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder

It also works with Ubuntu 17.10 and Ubuntu 17.04

You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder
Apple Releases iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 Public Beta 2 for Public Beta Testing

Here's how to install the new public beta versions

Apple Releases iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 Public Beta 2 for Public Beta Testing
Apple Seeds Second macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 Beta to Developers

A public beta version should be available shortly

Apple Seeds Second macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 Beta to Developers
Apple Pay Expands to More Banks, Credit Unions in the US, Russia, Canada, Europe

It's available to new banks in Italy, Spain & Mainland China

Apple Pay Expands to More Banks, Credit Unions in the US, Russia, Canada, Europe
Did You Know? The Default Microsoft Outlook Contact Pic Was Bill Gates’ Mug Shot

The generic contact icon used in Outlook 2010 is actually the silhouette of Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Did You Know? The Default Microsoft Outlook Contact Pic Was Bill Gates’ Mug Shot
US Says ZTE Can't Buy American Components for 7 Years

The company is taking a hit at the stock market

US Says ZTE Can't Buy American Components for 7 Years
What Would You Change About Microsoft If You Were the Company’s CEO?

You’re Microsoft’s CEO, pick 3 things you’d change right now

What Would You Change About Microsoft If You Were the Company’s CEO?