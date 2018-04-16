Android 8.1 Oreo Has Started Rolling Out to the Razer Phone

Keeping its promise to customers who bought a Razer Phone, Razer today announced that it started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo software update worldwide.

If you own a Razer Phone, you can update it to Google's latest Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system as Razer started the worldwide rollout, which could take up to 10 days to arrive for all users, according to a tweet posted earlier.

"The wait is over! Starting today, we’re rolling out Android 8.1 to fans wielding the Razer Phone. The update will come in waves and you can expect it on your device within 10 days. Get psyched," said Razer on Twitter.

The Android 8.1 Oreo update is adding several new features and enhancements, including a battery indicator for connected Bluetooth devices, better screen management, easier access to Google search functions and installed apps, and much more.

The Razer Phone is a powerful Android gaming smartphone

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core processor and an Adreno 540 GPU, the Razer Phone is one of the most powerful Android gaming smartphone ever created. It boasts no less than 8GB RAM and a stunning 5.7-inch Quad HD IGZO IPS LCD display.

The Razer Phone also features stereo speakers with Dolby ATMOS support and THX-certified amplifiers, dual rear camera system with 12 MP f/1.8 + 13 MP f/2.6 cameras and 2X optical zoom, and 64GB internal storage that can be extended to up to 256GB.

It also comes equipped with a long-lasting, yet non-removable 4,000 mAh battery, and other interesting features. The Razer Phone has been on the market since November 2017, and it's now available for purchase at Best Buy across the United States for $699.99 USD.