Android 7.1.1 Nougat Is Rolling Out to Sony Xperia X and X Compact Smartphones

After seeding the Android 7.0 (Nougat) software update to Sony Xperia XA, Xperia XA Dual SIM, Xperia XA Ultra, and Xperia XA Ultra Dual SIM models, Sony Mobile is now rolling out the Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) update to Xperia X and X Compact phones.

Announced last year in May, the Sony Xperia X and Xperia X Compact smartphones came with Google's Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) mobile operating system, and they were later updated to Android 7.0 (Nougat), a major update that added multi-window support, longer battery life, and Messaging improvements.

For the Xperia X series, the Android 7.0 (Nougat) update also implemented a more personal and smarter Xperia home screen featuring Google Now integration. Additionally, the Camera app was enhanced with all-new manual focus and shutter speed controls, and some important issues have been resolved.

Android 7.1.1 brings the latest security enhancements

And now, finally, Sony Mobile is rolling a new Nougat update to Xperia X and Xperia X Compact devices, upgrading the Android OS from version 7.0 to 7.1.1, bringing the latest 1 June 2017 Android security enhancements, along with general performance and stability improvements by fixing more of those annoying issues reported lately.

Sony's Xperia X Performance and Xperia X Performance Dual SIM owners are also receiving the Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) update, which improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections when connected to 5GHz DFS channels, as well as of the sound when the smartphones are used with Bluetooth headphones using LDAC.

The Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) firmware update is being pushed through a new build number versioned 34.3.A.0.194 for Xperia X, Xperia X Dual SIM, and Xperia X Compact, as well as version 41.2.A.7.8 for Xperia X Performance and Xperia X Performance Dual SIM models, which is also available for the Xperia XZ series.