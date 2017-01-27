Alpine Linux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 4.4.45 LTS, New Security Updates

Alpine Linux developer Natanael Copa announced today, January 27, 2017, the immediate availability of the first point release to the Alpine Linux 3.5 operating system series.

Announced a little over a month ago, Alpine Linux 3.5 is a major release sporting support for the ZFS file system as root, support for the AArch64 (ARM64) hardware architecture, improved Python 3 support, replacement of OpenSSL libs with LibreSSL, as well as support for the OCaml, R, and JRuby programming languages.

The Alpine Linux 3.5 series is based on the musl 3.5 libc library branch, and today's first bugfix release upgrades the long-term supported Linux 4.4 packages to the recently released Linux 4.4.45 LTS kernel. Of course, it also includes all the latest security updates and various other under-the-hood improvements.

Alpine Linux 3.5.1 ships with PHP 7.0.15 and 5.6.30

Among the updated packages shipped with Alpine Linux 3.5.1, we can mention both the PHP 7.0.15 and 5.6.30 branches, H2O 2.0.5, cURL 7.52.1, FFmpeg 2.8.10, ssh-getkey-ldap 0.1.2, Ruby 2.1 with a fix for a libressl error, LDoc 1.4.6, aconf 0.6.3, python2-tkinter 2.7.13, mkinitfs 3.0.9 with support for decrypting apkovl, Docker 1.12.6, and Samba 4.5.4.

The libxpm 3.5.12, BIND 9.10.4-P5, Irssi 0.8.21, libgit2 0.24.6, phpMyAdmin 4.6.5.2, MariaDB 10.1.21, Firejail 0.9.44.4, Opus-tools 0.1.10, eudev 3.2.1, PCSC-Lite 1.8.20, and Quagga 1.1.1 packages are also pre-installed in this first maintenace update to the major Alpine Linux 3.5 series.

All these are security updates that address many, if not all of the recently discovered vulnerabilities, but Alpine Linux 3.5.1 also introduces various other under-the-hood improvements, such as a fix for the OpenRC init system's hwdrivers to load fbcon on /dev/fb0, as well as the implementation of the sdhci-acpi module (Secure Digital Host Controller Interface ACPI driver).

The BIND package has been updated to no longer create a Home directory for the default "bind" user, and it looks like the acme-client package was moved to community. All Alpine Linux 3.5 users are urged to update their systems as soon as possible, and you can now also download the Alpine Linux 3.5.1 ISOs from our website.