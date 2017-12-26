4MLinux Operating System Gets Christmas Release with Some New Amazing Features

4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki‏ informs Softpedia today about the general availability of a special Christmas release of his independently developed GNU/Linux distribution, 4MLinux 23.1.1.

4MLinux 23.1.1 might look like a point release to most users, but, in fact, it's a major revamp of the 4MLinux 23 stable series of the operating system that brings full 3D support for Intel, AMD Radeon, and Nvidia graphics cards, as well as popular apps like VLC Media Player, Google Chrome, Audacious, and GNOME Office.

Despite adding all these new apps and features, 4MLinux remains friendly with older computers, as the integrated Legacy Installer lets users install 4MLinux on machines with no more than 128 MB of RAM and 2GB of free disk space. 4MLinux 23.1.1 is developer's way of saying Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all 4MLinux users.

"Exceptionally, so called point release has been marked as a major one due to some new amazing features," says Zbigniew Konojacki‏ in the release announcement. "Full 3D support is enabled by default for AMD, Intel and NVIDIA video cards. On the other hand, 4MLinux is still friendly for older PCs."

The 4MLinux live CD is now over 1GB in size

As expected, all these major changes come with a price, and that's the size of the live ISO image, which, unfortunately, was bumped from approximately 650MB to 1.1GB. This will probably hurt users with limited bandwidth, but you don't have to download 4MLinux 23.1.1 if you're already using the distro, just install those apps and more from the official software repositories.

But if you plan on trying 4MLinux or deploying on new computers, this is a better time than any to download this GNU/Linux distribution. You can download the 4MLinux 23.1.1 live ISO image right now from our website, and also check out our in-depth review or the official homepage to see what this distro can do for you.