4MLinux 22.0 Linux Distribution Launches with LUKS Disk Encryption Support, More

4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki is informing us today about the general availability of the final release of his independently-developed 4MLinux 22.0 operating system.

4MLinux 22.0 is now the latest stable series of the minimal GNU/Linux distribution focusing on maintenance, multimedia, as well as basic server and gaming capabilities. It's been in development for the past one and a half months, during which it received only a Beta release, but lots of updates and some cool new features, such as support for full-disk encryptions via LUKS.

"4MLinux 22.0 comes with some amazing new features (Skype BETA, FreeCol game, support for the LUKS disk encryption, to name but a few examples). However, the biggest changes are related to the 4MLinux Server, which is now a feature-rich, the lightest and the fastest server suite available on the market," says Zbigniew Konojacki in the release announcement.

Here's what's new in 4MLinux 22.0

Highlights of the 4MLinux 22.0 release include the integration of the latest Skype for Linux Beta (version 5.3.0.1), Mozilla Firefox 54.0 and Chromium 59.0.3071.86 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.1 email and news client, LibreOffice 5.4.0.1 office suite, GIMP 2.8.22 image editor, MPlayer SVN-r37904 and VLC Media Player 2.2.6 video players, Audacious 3.8.2 audio player, Dropbox 28.4.14, and Wine 2.10.

Under the hood, both the kernel and graphics stack were updated, and they are now based on the Linux 4.9.33 LTS and Mesa 13.0.4 3D Graphics Library. 4MLinux 22.0 also comes with a built-in LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) server that's powered by the Linux 4.9.33 LTS kernel, Apache 2.4.25 web server, MariaDB 10.2.6 database engine, PHP 5.6.30 and PHP 7.0.15, Perl 5.24.0, and Python 2.7.12.

You can download the 4MLinux 22.0 ISO image right now from our website if you want to install the Linux-based operating system on your personal computer. It should install on both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures. Also, check out the full list of updated packages if you want to know what's included in this major release of 4MLinux.